Military police don gas masks for annual training

Command Sgt. Maj. James D. House, Fort Lee garrison CSM, shows a slight grimace upon exiting the CS gas chamber during training conducted by the 217th Military Police Detachment April 1 at the installation’s range complex. House and his battle buddy, Col. Karin L. Watson, garrison commander, were among the 35 Soldiers who took part in the exercise that is part of the unit’s annual training requirement.

