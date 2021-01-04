Command Sgt. Maj. James D. House, Fort Lee garrison CSM, shows a slight grimace upon exiting the CS gas chamber during training conducted by the 217th Military Police Detachment April 1 at the installation’s range complex. House and his battle buddy, Col. Karin L. Watson, garrison commander, were among the 35 Soldiers who took part in the exercise that is part of the unit’s annual training requirement.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6582593
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-US054-003
|Resolution:
|2286x1512
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military police don gas masks for annual training [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military police don gas masks for annual training
LEAVE A COMMENT