Col. Karin Watson, U.S. Army Garrison commander, waits for her turn to enter the gas chamber during training conducted by the 217th Military Police Detachment April 1 at the range training complex.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6582592
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-US054-002
|Resolution:
|2288x3045
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military police don gas masks for annual training [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military police don gas masks for annual training
