    Military police don gas masks for annual training [Image 1 of 6]

    Military police don gas masks for annual training

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the 217th Military Police Detachment wait to enter the gas chamber during training conducted April 1 at the Fort Lee range complex. Demonstrating the ability to quickly and correctly use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear is part of the unit’s annual training requirements. (U.S. Army photo by T. Anthony Bell).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military police don gas masks for annual training [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Readiness
    Military Police
    Warrior Tasks
    Protective Masks
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

