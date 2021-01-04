Military police don gas masks for annual training

Soldiers of the 217th Military Police Detachment wait to enter the gas chamber during training conducted April 1 at the Fort Lee range complex. Demonstrating the ability to quickly and correctly use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear is part of the unit’s annual training requirements.

