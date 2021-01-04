Soldiers of the 217th Military Police Detachment wait to enter the gas chamber during training conducted April 1 at the Fort Lee range complex. Demonstrating the ability to quickly and correctly use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective gear is part of the unit’s annual training requirements.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 09:25
|Photo ID:
|6582596
|VIRIN:
|210401-A-US054-004
|Resolution:
|5052x3712
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military police don gas masks for annual training [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military police don gas masks for annual training
LEAVE A COMMENT