U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Castro, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, leads a tour of the 35th Fighter Wing Unaccompanied Housing dormitory campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. As they are in the process of upgrading their unaccompanied housing living quarters, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders from the 3rd Air Wing took the tour to gain some perspective on how the 35th Fighter Wing manages its dormitory campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6578605
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-EN010-0074
|Resolution:
|6232x4906
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
