U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Castro, left, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, leads a tour of the 35th Fighter Wing Unaccompanied Housing dormitory campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. As they are in the process of upgrading their unaccompanied housing living quarters, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders from the 3rd Air Wing took the tour to gain some perspective on how the 35th Fighter Wing manages its dormitory campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:57 Photo ID: 6578605 VIRIN: 210226-F-EN010-0074 Resolution: 6232x4906 Size: 2.63 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.