USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

U.S. and Japanese Airmen pose for a group photo after touring the 35th Fighter Wing's unaccompanied housing campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Air Force Col. William Bernhard, 35th Mission Support Group commander, hosted Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Kato Fumihiko, 3rd Air Wing vice commander, and other JASDF leaders on the tour as they learned about the 35th FW's quality of life standards, room layouts, and other management techniques used to provide a quality living standard for unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

