    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Castro, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, explains the purpose of the furniture layout to Japan Air Self-Defense Force 3rd Air Wing leaders during a tour of the unaccompanied housing dormitory campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. As they are in the process of upgrading their unaccompanied housing living quarters, the JASDF leaders took the tour to gain some perspective on how the 35th Fighter Wing manages its dormitory campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    This work, USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    3rd Air Wing
    Unaccompanied Housing

