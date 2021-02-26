USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

U.S. and Japanese Airmen stand in a dormitory room on the 35th Fighter Wing's Unaccompanied Housing campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. As they are in the process of improving their own campus, Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders from the 3rd Air Wing took the tour to gain some perspective on how the 35th FW manages and operates its campus. During the tour, they got to ask questions about the furniture and appliance costs, determining the occupants of rooms, shared living spaces and even mold prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

