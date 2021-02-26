Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 3 of 5]

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Japanese Airmen stand in a dormitory room on the 35th Fighter Wing's Unaccompanied Housing campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. As they are in the process of improving their own campus, Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders from the 3rd Air Wing took the tour to gain some perspective on how the 35th FW manages and operates its campus. During the tour, they got to ask questions about the furniture and appliance costs, determining the occupants of rooms, shared living spaces and even mold prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6578603
    VIRIN: 210226-F-EN010-0069
    Resolution: 6226x4912
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on dormitory improvement plans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    3rd Air Wing
    Unaccompanied Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT