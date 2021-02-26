USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Castro, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, opens a door to a dormitory room for Col. William Bernhard, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Kato Fumihiko, 3rd Air Wing vice commander, during a tour of the unaccompanied housing dormitory campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. Bernhard hosted Fumihiko and other JASDF leaders on the tour as they learned about the 35th Fighter Wing's quality of life standards, room layouts, and other management techniques used to provide a quality living standard for unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

