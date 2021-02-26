Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 2 of 5]

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Castro, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Unaccompanied Housing superintendent, opens a door to a dormitory room for Col. William Bernhard, 35th Mission Support Group commander, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Col. Kato Fumihiko, 3rd Air Wing vice commander, during a tour of the unaccompanied housing dormitory campus at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021. Bernhard hosted Fumihiko and other JASDF leaders on the tour as they learned about the 35th Fighter Wing's quality of life standards, room layouts, and other management techniques used to provide a quality living standard for unaccompanied Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 20:57
    Photo ID: 6578602
    VIRIN: 210226-F-EN010-0040
    Resolution: 6088x3466
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans
    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on Misawa dormitory improvement plans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF, JASDF leaders coordinate on dormitory improvement plans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing
    U.S. Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    3rd Air Wing
    Unaccompanied Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT