210328-N-GW139-2013

ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Raymond Angquico, right, drives a forklift carrying flood lights while Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Lynneth Baello places them along the flight deck aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Adriatic Sea, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

