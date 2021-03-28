Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210328-N-GW139-2033 [Image 6 of 7]

    210328-N-GW139-2033

    ADRIATIC SEA

    03.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) pulls in to the port of Rijeka, Croatia during a regularly scheduled port visit, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2021
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    US Navy
    deployment
    Adriatic Sea
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

