210328-N-GW139-2033

ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) pulls in to the port of Rijeka, Croatia during a regularly scheduled port visit, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

