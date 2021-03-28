210328-N-GW139-1005

ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Benjamin Richardson, left, collects a nasal swab sample from LT Jake Holland for COVID-19 testing aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Adriatic Sea, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

