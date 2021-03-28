210328-N-GW139-1019

ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Benjamin Richardson tests a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Adriatic Sea, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Photo ID: 6575631 Location: ADRIATIC SEA by PO2 Eric Coffer