ADRIATIC SEA (Mar. 28, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dillon Leggett mans the boat deck aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) as it pulls into the port of Rijeka, Croatia, Mar. 28, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and build strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:44 Photo ID: 6575635 VIRIN: 210328-N-GW139-2083 Resolution: 4971x3551 Size: 417.94 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210328-N-GW139-2083 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.