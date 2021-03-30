Spring blooms onboard CFAY

210330-N-UI568-0044

ZUSHI, Japan (March 30, 2021) — Cherry trees blossom onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment, a satellite housing area for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. A sign describes the significance of the cherry trees, which were donated by the Zushi Junior Chambor of Commerce, and annually bloom as a reminder of the lasting friendship between Ikego and the City of Zushi. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

