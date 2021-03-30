Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring blooms onboard CFAY [Image 2 of 7]

    Spring blooms onboard CFAY

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210330-N-UI568-0004
    ZUSHI, Japan (March 30, 2021) — Cherry trees blossom onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment, a satellite housing area for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The housing detachment has a number of cherry blossom trees that line the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Photo ID: 6575493
    VIRIN: 210330-N-UI568-0004
