Spring blooms onboard CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 30, 2021) — Cherry trees blossom at Kosano Park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

