Spring blooms onboard CFAY

ZUSHI, Japan (March 30, 2021) — Cherry trees blossom onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment, a satellite housing area for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The housing detachment has a number of cherry blossom trees that line the main thoroughfare through the neighborhood. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

