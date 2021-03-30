Spring blooms onboard CFAY

210330-N-UI568-0033

ZUSHI, Japan (March 30, 2021) — A tanuki, a Japanese raccoon dog, sits among the grass under Japanese cherry blossom trees onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment, a satellite housing area for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

