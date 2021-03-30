Spring blooms onboard CFAY

210330-N-UI568-0040

ZUSHI, Japan (March 30, 2021) — Cherry blossoms are in full bloom onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment, a satellite housing area for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Many of the cherry trees onboard Ikego were donated by the Zushi Junior Chamber of Commerce in 2003 as a symbol of the friendship between Ikego and the Zushi communities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

