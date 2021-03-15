CV-22 Mattress Landing

753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 crew chiefs, observe the CV-22 Osprey mattress landing at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. Crew chiefs complete this training once a year to maintain their performance standards, many of which is their first time performing this operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

