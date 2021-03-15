Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 5 of 5]

    CV-22 Mattress Landing

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 crew chiefs, observe the CV-22 Osprey mattress landing at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. Crew chiefs complete this training once a year to maintain their performance standards, many of which is their first time performing this operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S.F.J.
    5th Air Force"
    "374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

