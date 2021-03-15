Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 3 of 5]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class John Leija and Staff Sgt. Amador Miramontes, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 crew chiefs, guide in a CV-22 Osprey at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. Crew chiefs operate under a wingman system during this operation because the force of the winds produced by the aircraft’s propellers is enough to repel an individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:34
    Photo ID: 6575425
    VIRIN: 210315-F-AX535-0185
    Resolution: 6922x4620
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

