CV-22 Mattress Landing

Airman 1st Class John Leija and Staff Sgt. Amador Miramontes, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 crew chiefs, guide in a CV-22 Osprey at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. Crew chiefs operate under a wingman system during this operation because the force of the winds produced by the aircraft’s propellers is enough to repel an individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

