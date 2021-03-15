753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron CV-22 crew chiefs, observe the CV-22 Osprey mattress landing at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. Crew chiefs complete this training once a year to maintain their performance standards, many of which is their first time performing this operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)
|03.15.2021
|03.29.2021 19:34
|6575426
|210315-F-AX535-0186
|5712x3812
|5.4 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|0
This work, CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
