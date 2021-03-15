CV-22 Mattress Landing

CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Group, hovers above several pallets of mattresses at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2021. This operation is designed to demonstrate the CV-22’s ability to land on mattresses in an emergency situation.

