    CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 1 of 5]

    CV-22 Mattress Landing

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Group, hovers above several pallets of mattresses at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2021. This operation is designed to demonstrate the CV-22’s ability to land on mattresses in an emergency situation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
