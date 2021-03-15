CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Group, hovers above several pallets of mattresses at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 22, 2021. This operation is designed to demonstrate the CV-22’s ability to land on mattresses in an emergency situation.
|03.15.2021
|03.29.2021 19:33
|6575423
|210315-F-AX535-0078
|7021x4686
|5.31 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|5
|0
This work, CV-22 Mattress Landing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tyrone Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
