CV-22 Mattress Landing

Staff Sgt. Taylor Zimmerman, 753rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief and Senior Airman Jerome Blanca, 753rd SOAMXS assistant crew chief, guide in a CV-22 Osprey at Yokota Air Base, March 22, 2021. It is important for training crew chiefs to maintain operational proficiency on all potential scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas)

