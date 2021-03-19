U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Miller, 55th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, fires a .50-caliber machine at a target in the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 19, 2021. The 55th RQS participated in a two-week combat search and rescue terminal employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 12:46 Photo ID: 6574633 VIRIN: 210319-F-SW533-1142 Resolution: 5816x3272 Size: 2.63 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.