U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mitchell Miller, 55th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, fires a .50-caliber machine at a target in the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 19, 2021. The 55th RQS participated in a two-week combat search and rescue terminal employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6574633
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-SW533-1142
|Resolution:
|5816x3272
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise
