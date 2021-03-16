Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise

    Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron prepares for landing at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. The primary mission of the Pave Hawk is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 12:45
    This work, Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise, by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    military exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    563rd Rescue Group
    Spud Smoke 2021

