A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron prepares for landing at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. The primary mission of the Pave Hawk is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 12:45 Photo ID: 6574627 VIRIN: 210316-F-SW533-1015 Resolution: 3666x2062 Size: 1.16 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.