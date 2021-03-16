Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman and survivor are hoisted up into an HH-60 Pave Hawk at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. Pararescuemen are sent to find and rescue service members who are downed or trapped in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

