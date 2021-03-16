A U.S. Air Force pararescueman and survivor are hoisted up into an HH-60 Pave Hawk at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. Pararescuemen are sent to find and rescue service members who are downed or trapped in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 12:46
|Photo ID:
|6574632
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-SW533-1158
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise
