Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron prepares to drop from an HH-60G Pave Hawk during the Spud Smoke 2021 exercise at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. Spud Smoke 2021 exercises combat search and rescue capabilities in a simulated austere and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

