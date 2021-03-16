Rescue Airmen participate in readiness exercise

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 48th Rescue Squadron prepares to hoist up a survivor during the Spud Smoke 2021 exercise at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Boise, Idaho, March 16, 2021. The terminal employment phase exercise incorporated combat search and rescue capabilities in a simulated austere and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross).

