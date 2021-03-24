First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. S. Latrise Jones, right, Team JSTARS deployment officer with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Tech. Sgt. Adrianne Prince, middle, cybersecurity chief with the 116th Communications Squadron, check oxygen masks on an E-8C Joint STARS incentive flight during a training mission as Capt. Crystal Na, a navigator with the 330th Combat Training Squadron, buckles her seatbelt from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

