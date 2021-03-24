First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Raychel Grant, an electrical and environmental systems specialist with the 461st Maintenance Squadron, gets an inside look on an E-8C Joint STARS incentive flight during a training mission from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Photo edited with blur for security)

