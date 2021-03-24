First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight

Thirty-two female U.S. Airmen and Soldiers become part of history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Mar. 24, 2021. The E-8C Joint STARS aircraft crew, comprised of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, active-duty Air Force 461st Air Control Wing, and the Army’s 138th Military Intelligence Company, turned a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 11:40
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
