U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Vida Roeder, an observer with the 12th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, checks communication channels aboard an E-8C Joint STARS during a training mission at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Photo edited to apply blur for security)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6573691 VIRIN: 210324-Z-DU133-1020 Resolution: 4394x2925 Size: 2.38 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.