U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Rachel Lemoine, the Air Force’s only female E-8C Joint STARS flight engineer, with the 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron, prepares a JSTARS aircraft for a training mission from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Photo edited with blur for security)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6573684 VIRIN: 210324-Z-DU133-1013 Resolution: 2183x3280 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.