    First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women's history month with flight

    First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    (U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kara Seratte, left, navigator with the 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS), and 1st Lt. Alexandria Rio, navigator with the 12th ACCS, perform duties aboard an E-8C Joint STARS during a training mission from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Photo edited with blur for security)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 11:40
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    total force
    historical
    incentive
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Team JSTARS
    womens heritage flight

