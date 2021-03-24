(U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kara Seratte, left, navigator with the 16th Airborne Command and Control Squadron (ACCS), and 1st Lt. Alexandria Rio, navigator with the 12th ACCS, perform duties aboard an E-8C Joint STARS during a training mission from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)(Photo edited with blur for security)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 11:40 Photo ID: 6573681 VIRIN: 210324-Z-DU133-1007 Resolution: 4209x2801 Size: 2.64 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight [Image 18 of 18], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.