KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

Capt. Kimberly Raymond, an infection control nurse with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, prepares COVID-19 vaccines at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. The 566th MCAS took all necessary safety precautions, such as enforcing masks and social distancing when possible, to ensure safety while administering the COVID-19 vaccines. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

