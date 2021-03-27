U.S. Army Soldiers with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, stand in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, is vaccinating service members and Department of Defense civilians in an effort to continue safely carrying out the NATO-led peacekeeping mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 13:10
|Photo ID:
|6573357
|VIRIN:
|210327-Z-TN401-1024
|Resolution:
|4414x3106
|Size:
|919.83 KB
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
LEAVE A COMMENT