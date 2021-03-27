KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

Sgt. Sebastian Gwinn, a physical therapy specialist with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, is vaccinating service members and Department of Defense civilians in an effort to continue safely carrying out the NATO-led peacekeeping mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

Date Taken: 03.27.2021
Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US