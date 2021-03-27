Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Garrett Moats, a combat medic specialist with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, is vaccinating service members and Department of Defense civilians in an effort to continue safely carrying out the NATO-led peacekeeping mission. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

