Staff Sgt. Cody Grant, treatment platoon sergeant with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. Grant was the first Soldier on Camp Bondsteel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
