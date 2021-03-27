Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 11]

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Staff Sgt. Cody Grant, treatment platoon sergeant with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, receives the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on March 27, 2021. Grant was the first Soldier on Camp Bondsteel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 13:09
    Photo ID: 6573362
    VIRIN: 210327-Z-TN401-1047
    Resolution: 5821x3653
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine
    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KFOR Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccine

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    vaccine
    Regional Command-East
    StrongEurope
    COVID-19
    566th MCAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT