The north view of the Painted Rock Dam can be seen in this March 24 picture near Gila Bend, Arizona. Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6573071 VIRIN: 210324-A-RY318-117 Resolution: 5046x3540 Size: 2.79 MB Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North view [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.