Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    District commander [Image 3 of 10]

    District commander

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, visits the Painted Rock Dam spillway March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. Balten leads 746 military and civilian personnel operating in a 226,000-square-mile area of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6573065
    VIRIN: 210324-A-RY318-105
    Resolution: 2748x3452
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District commander [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Conversation
    Control House
    District commander
    Donnie May
    Spillway tour
    South view
    Map
    Gates
    North view
    Entrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LA District leaders tour Painted Rock Dam project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    dam
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Los Angeles District
    flood risk reduction project
    Gila Bend
    Painted Rock Dam
    Col. Julie Balten Flood control

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT