William Kramer, dam operator, briefs Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, at Painted Rock Dam March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the Corps’ LA District
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6573063
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-RY318-101
|Resolution:
|3410x2966
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Conversation [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District leaders tour Painted Rock Dam project
LEAVE A COMMENT