Spillway tour

Donald “Donnie” May, dam operator, briefs Col. Julie Balten, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, during a tour of the Painted Rock Dam spillway March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The spillway was built to keep flood waters from damaging the dam’s structure
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6573067
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-RY318-109
|Resolution:
|3502x2910
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
LA District leaders tour Painted Rock Dam project
