Donald “Donnie” May, dam operator at Painted Rock Dam, explains the importance of the dam’s location March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6573069
|VIRIN:
|210324-A-RY318-113
|Resolution:
|2672x2148
|Size:
|676.5 KB
|Location:
|GILA BEND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Map [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LA District leaders tour Painted Rock Dam project
