    Map [Image 7 of 10]

    Map

    GILA BEND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Donald “Donnie” May, dam operator at Painted Rock Dam, explains the importance of the dam’s location March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021
    Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US 
    This work, Map [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LA District leaders tour Painted Rock Dam project

