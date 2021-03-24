Donald “Donnie” May, dam operator at Painted Rock Dam, explains the importance of the dam’s location March 24 near Gila Bend, Arizona. The Painted Rock Dam is a major flood control project in the Gila River Drainage Basin, constructed and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6573069 VIRIN: 210324-A-RY318-113 Resolution: 2672x2148 Size: 676.5 KB Location: GILA BEND, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Map [Image 10 of 10], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.