    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 5 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, addresses a class of gunner’s mates at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown during a tour of the facility, March 23, 2021. McAllister cut the ribbon on the training center’s new range and armory alongside Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANT Area
    DCMS
    TCY

