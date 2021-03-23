Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, addresses a class of gunner’s mates at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown during a tour of the facility, March 23, 2021. McAllister cut the ribbon on the training center’s new range and armory alongside Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

