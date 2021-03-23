Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, cuts the ribbon on Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown’s new armory and range, March 23, 2021. McAllister participated in the ribbon cutting during a tour of the training center. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann.

