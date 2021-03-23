Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, and Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, tour Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, March 23, 2021. McAllister and Poulin explore right outside the training center’s premier bridge simulator facility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Santiago Gomez.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6572028
|VIRIN:
|210324-G-ZZ999-010
|Resolution:
|1503x1000
|Size:
|486.53 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT