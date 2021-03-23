Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 3 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, and Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander, listen to current mechanical cutter advances at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown during a tour of the facility, March 23, 2021. McAllister and Poulin received this information inside the training center’s boat maintenance facility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Santiago Gomez.

