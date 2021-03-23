Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, and Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area Commander, listen to current mechanical cutter advances at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown during a tour of the facility, March 23, 2021. McAllister and Poulin received this information inside the training center’s boat maintenance facility. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Santiago Gomez.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6572058
|VIRIN:
|210324-G-ZZ999-005
|Resolution:
|1503x1000
|Size:
|233.51 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commandant tours TRACEN Yorktown [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
